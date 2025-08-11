Expand / Collapse search

Ride ORVs in Michigan this weekend without a license or permit

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  August 11, 2025 8:02am EDT
Residents and out-of-state visitors legally can ride Michigan's 4,000 miles of off-road vehicle trails and routes and the state’s six scramble areas on two back-to-back days without an ORV license or trail permit. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Free off-road vehicle weekend in Michigan is approaching.

On Saturday and Sunday, ride ORVs on Department of Natural Resources trails and state scramble areas without an ORV license or trail permit. The license and permit waivers apply to both Michigan riders and out-of-state visitors.

Though riding will be free, state park Recreation Passports will still be needed to access trails that usually require one. However, the entrance fee at Holly Oaks ORV Park will be waived on Aug. 16 and 17. 

All ORV rules still apply during the free weekend.

