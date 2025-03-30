Rideshare driver attacked, spit on for refusing 8 passengers in Detroit

The Brief Eight passengers try to fit into a Rideshare driver's car meant for five people. The Rideshare driver gets attacked after refusing to give them all a ride. Detroit Police are looking for the eight suspects – anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



What we know:

A violent attack on a Rideshare driver all caught on camera.

"Don't try to get rowdy with me. I'm being cool. Chill out."

A heated back and forth between the driver and six passengers in Detroit.

"How many people are in here?"

"Six."

"It was eight of y’all right?"

"Two extra people, bruh."

"I can’t."

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on March 16 in the 19000 block of Cheshire St, near I-94 and Moross. Detroit Police say the passengers got upset the driver wouldn't let more passengers in the car, only meant for five.

"I don’t want to take this many people anywhere."

"You sound stupid bro. You sound dumb."

The attack all caught on camera – you can see one of the passengers spit on the driver, throw an object and hit him before they all jump out of the car.

"That’s the problem of being an Uber or Lyft driver. You never know who’s getting into your car," said Joaquim.

He's been driving for Lyft and Uber in Detroit for two years.

"People have no respect, you know," said Joaquim, who saw the video on a Rideshare driver Facebook page.

Joaquim: "I feel pretty safe, but of course I’m dealing with passengers, so I have to, you know, put my eyes everywhere."

FOX 2: "And at the end of the day you wanna go home too."

Joaquim: "Exactly, yes."

While Joaquim sticks to familiar areas and tries to avoid suspicious rider requests, he says each ride comes with a risk – never truly knowing who he's picking up and what will happen.

Joaquim: "This is my office so I have to protect myself."

FOX 2: "A passenger can see all of your information, but you can’t see theirs?"

Joaquim: "Anything. Just a name and a rating. Sometimes, like I said, with Lyft, you can see a photo. That’s it."

Both Uber and Lyft's safety policies note that passengers can be banned for violent incidents. FOX 2 reached out to both companies about this case.

"The behavior shown in this video is reprehensible and has no place in the Lyft community. Our thoughts are with the driver, and we have reached out to offer our support. We have also permanently banned the rider’s account from the Lyft platform and stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation," Lyft wrote in a statement.

What you can do:

Detroit Police are still investigating this incident and looking for those passengers. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a $500 reward.