Rise in coyote sightings in Dearborn has city weighing options

A surge in coyote sightings has been reported in Dearborn - while city officials are weighing possible options.

"The coyotes that I’ve seen in Dearborn, have been usually along the Rouge River," said one resident. "Over by (University of Michigan Dearborn) and by Hines Drive, I’ve seen coyotes there."

Dearborn officials say they are getting more calls from residents who say their pets have been attacked by coyotes.

Others worry about the safety of their kids with coyotes seen roaming backyards, streets, and parks.

And now neighborhood groups are talking about the possibility of coyote traps being set.

"No, I don’t like that idea at all," said one woman. "I think measures need to be taken to, so that you draw them around. Kind of the same thing with rats. I think it has a lot to do with it. But no, I think that would be really cruel."

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud took to Facebook, saying his team plans to have conversations with residents about how to approach the problem. He confirmed the city has not signed any contracts with outside agencies to set traps yet.

Hammoud did say police have had talks with agencies about possible options but will be fully informed before any decisions are made.

"We’ve gotten into their territory you know," said the woman. "And it’s not a good mix. There’s too many people around."

Dearborn leaders say thankfully there have been no reports of coyotes harming any humans so far.

Dearborn's mayor says city officials will talk about this issue with residents at a city council meeting this Thursday night.



