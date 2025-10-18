River Rouge man dies after crash on Southfield Freeway, police say

article

The Brief A 28-year-old River Rouge man died after a Friday night crash on the Southfield Freeway near Schoolcraft Road. Troopers were called to the scene around 9:40 p.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle crash blocking the left lane. The crash remains under investigation.



A 28-year-old River Rouge man died following a Friday night crash on the Southfield Freeway, Michigan State Police said.

The backstory:

Troopers were called to the scene near Schoolcraft Road around 9:40 p.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle crash blocking the left lane.

When troopers arrived, they found a single vehicle in the roadway with the driver trapped inside. They were able to remove the man and began performing first aid.

Police said the driver had no pulse and was not breathing, prompting troopers to perform CPR and use an AED.

Emergency crews arrived and took over medical care before transporting the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What they're saying:

"The freeway was closed for a few hours to complete the on-scene investigation," F/Lt. Mike Shaw said in a release. "This investigation is pending medical examiner reports and further investigation into its cause."

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.