River Rouge police seeking missing disabled 13-year-old boy

article

Christopher Brown, 13, a cognitively disabled child, went missing at about 10 a.m. Oct. 27 from the McDonald's at 10995 W. Jefferson Ave. in River Rouge.

Brown was seen chaining his bicycle to a bike rack outside the restaurant and then went inside for about a minute. When he came out, he got into a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe with a Florida license plate. The plate number is DSM1544.

Brown's family attempted to call his cell phone, but no one answered. The family said that is abnormal behavior for the teen, who also recently stopped taking his medication.

Brown is white, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red shorts and brown shoes. He had a red binder with him at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the River Rouge Public Safety Department at 313-842-8700 ext. 1 or call Crimestoppers at 1-800 Speakup.

Christopher Brown was last seen getting into this vehicle, according to River Rouge police.