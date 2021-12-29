River Rouge resident dead after shooting, crash in Lincoln Park

article

A person from River Rouge died Tuesday after a shooting in Lincoln Park.

Police said a suspect or suspects opened fire on the vehicle the victim was inside on Southfield Road around 8:50 p.m., causing the driver to crash at Applewood Avenue.

The shooter was in a vehicle, but police have not yet provided a suspect vehicle description.

The 39-year-old victim died at the scene. Another victim was taken to a hospital, where they are in serious condition.

Police said it appears the victims were targeted.