Road closures along Southfield Freeway, Ford Road begin April 29

Road closures will span nearly five miles from the Southfield Freeway (M-39) to Ford Road (M-153) in Dearborn and Allen Park – starting Monday, April 29, through the fall.

A $15.5 million project is set to begin on northbound and southbound M-39, from Pinecrest Drive south of Interstate 94, to Ford Road, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Single-lane closures will take place during weekday hours; double-lane closures will take place overnight and during weekends. However, at least one lane will remain open at all times.

The project "includes concrete patching, milling and resurfacing, and pavement markings," MDOT released. "Crews will also perform routine maintenance within the closed sections of roadway, including drainage cleaning and barrier wall repairs."

Ramps will also be closed along I-94 and Ford Road when crews are working on or near the ramps. Announcements will precede any closure of I-94 ramps.

"Crews will initially work in the right lanes, including ramps and the service drives/collector-distributor lanes near I-94" and Michigan Avenue, according to MDOT. "Once that work is completed through the entire project limits, crews will move to the left and center lanes, leaving the ramps open."

This investment is anticipated to create 220 jobs, both directly and indirectly, MDOT said.

To view closures, check out MDOT's Mi Drive Map.