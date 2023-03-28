Road Commission for Oakland County releases 2023 construction project list

The Road Commission for Oakland County released its list of 2023 construction projects Tuesday.

This year, the commission will resurface roads, build new roundabouts, conduct preventative maintenance, and more. These projects are expected to cost $75.6 million and are the result of more funding from the state, RCOC said.

"In a continuation of the efforts of the last six years, this year’s program includes a lot of work that will significantly improve road safety and conditions across the county," RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar said. "While we still have a lot of work to do on our roads, construction programs like this one, and the improvements we have made over the last six years, mean the roads are in far better condition than they otherwise would have been."

RCOC construction projects

