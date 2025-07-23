Road commission worker killed in Farmington Hills traffic crash

The Brief A road commission worker was killed ina traffic crash in Farmington Hills Wednesday morning. It happened on Orchard Lake and involved a silver SUV that appeared to strike an Oakland County vehicle.



Authorities are responding to a traffic crash that killed an Oakland County Road Commission worker Wednesday morning.

County officials confirmed the fatality with FOX 2 an hour after the crash.

What we know:

It happened late Wednesday morning on Orchard Lake Road, near Trestain Street, between 10 and 11 Mile roads.

Oakland County officials are expected to give an update later this afternoon. FOX 2 will stream it live.

Traffic in the area is blocked as police sort through the crash.

What we don't know:

The circumstances around the crash are unknown and more details are expected later Wednesday.

Michigan's Move-Over Law

Michigan's Move Over law requires drivers to slow down and move over for police, fire, EMS, and road service workers, including tow trucks and MDOT courtesy vehicles that have their emergency lights activated.

If there is no room to move over, drivers must slow down to at least 10 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching the vehicle and pass with caution.