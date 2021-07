article

Car enthusiasts will take over Woodward Avenue in Pontiac next month for drag racing during Road Kill Nights.

The event allows drivers to legally race on the road, which is turned into a sanctioned, 1/8-mile drag strip for the event.

The racing begins at 11 a.m. Aug. 14 with the open qualifying session. The event also includes a Hellcat Grudge Race, among other races.

Get tickets here.