Road rage shooting closes part of eastbound I-96 in Livonia

Eastbound I-96 is closed for a road rage shooting investigation Friday night near Middle Belt Road.

Traffic is being routed onto eastbound Schoolcraft at the Middle Belt exit where drivers can re-enter the freeway at Inkster.

Police say that two shots were fired on the freeway, but there appear to be no injuries.

By 10:15 Livonia police say that the closure was lifted and regular traffic resumed.

