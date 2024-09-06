Road rage shooting closes part of eastbound I-96 in Livonia
FOX 2 - Eastbound I-96 is closed for a road rage shooting investigation Friday night near Middle Belt Road.
Traffic is being routed onto eastbound Schoolcraft at the Middle Belt exit where drivers can re-enter the freeway at Inkster.
Police say that two shots were fired on the freeway, but there appear to be no injuries.
By 10:15 Livonia police say that the closure was lifted and regular traffic resumed.
