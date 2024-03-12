Road rage shooting: No charges for woman who wounded mother, daughter in Sterling Heights

article

Citing the law of self-defense, there will be no charges in a double-shooting that took place in Sterling Heights on Feb. 27.

A woman assaulted by a mother and daughter – and who is a concealed pistol license holder – pulled her pistol and shot both attackers.

"Denying charges on the ground of self-defense is a recognition of the inherent right to protect oneself when faced with imminent danger," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Lucido did not file charges against the two women, after investigation, witness interviews, and speaking with the shooter. The women who were shot are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened when the mother and daughter inside a Jeep Compass followed the victim inside her Dodge Durango going to Carrabba's Italian Grill on Schoenherr.

The Durango driver stopped at a stop sign in the shopping plaza near Carrabbas when the mother and daughter got out of their SUV, went to the driver's side, and began physically assaulting her.

A bystander rushed to the aid of the Durango driver but fled once she heard the gunshot.

Related: Woman shoots mother, daughter in Sterling Heights road rage incident

An eyewitness who called 911 said: "Those two girls tried to attack the shooter ... those two girls were beating up on her."

Last week, the Sterling Heights Police Department submitted a warrant request to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office Warrant Unit for possible charges against the shooter.

On March 12, the Warrant Unit denied charges against the driver of the Durango citing self-defense.



