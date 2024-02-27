Woman shoots two people in Sterling Heights road rage incident

A road rage incident ended with a woman shooting two people in an Italian restaurant parking lot.

Two vehicles were going back and forth aggressively on the road in Sterling Heights, police confirmed. The suspect, who is a CPL holder, pulled into the parking lot of a Carrabba's Italian Grill on Hall near Schoenherr; the other car, carrying a female driver and a female passenger, followed.

Everyone got out of their vehicles and continued arguing, police said. The suspect shot the driver and the passenger. One woman is in very critical condition while the other is stable.

The suspect is being cooperative with police. The incident remains under investigation.

No other details were released at this time.

