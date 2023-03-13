Road rage suspect opens fire on Detroit police after crashing on 7 Mile

A road rage suspect opened fire on Detroit police following a crash on Seven Mile Monday afternoon.

No officers were injured, but they had been attempting to pull over the driver after witnessing a back-and-forth shootout between his white Ford Expedition and a brown GMC Yukon, Chief James White said.

The officers attempted a traffic stop, but the Expedition driver then crashed into an innocent bystander's vehicle at an intersection. The driver of the Yukon fled the scene.

After pulling over at the crash, the officers approached the Expedition on foot when the suspect opened fire. Police returned gunfire and likely wounded the suspect, applied first aid, and transported him to a nearby hospital in custody.

"DPD officers return fire and struck the suspect once - we believe," White said. "We are looking into whether the suspect was struck in the shootout with the other vehicle. We will be looking at it as we garner evidence to determine whose round resulted in the suspect being wounded."

White said the officers at the scene applied a tourniquet and rushed him to the hospital. He was wounded in the forearm.

The suspect has an active capias warrant for fentanyl trafficking in Kansas City. His Expedition was registered out of state, but it is unclear if the man is a KC native.

There is no license plate information available yet on the second suspect vehicle, the brown GMC Yukon, White said.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

