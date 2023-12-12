Road rage suspect who stabbed driver on I-96 arraigned on felony assault charges

A 34-year-old woman was arraigned Tuesday on attempted murder charges for a violent stabbing incident that happened on I-96 last month.

Jasmyn Bailey of Detroit appeared in court following the road rage incident that happened at the end of November. The stabbing happened shortly before 3 p.m. and prompted a freeway closure in the westbound lanes in the area of the Southfield Freeway.

Police said the road rage incident was sparked by a prior incident on the freeway.

Bailey had rear-ended the victim's vehicle before the two pulled over. An argument ensued outside the vehicles before it got physical. After the stabbing, Bailey sped off while the victim was found "bleeding profusely" from her left arm, state police said.

Troopers applied a tourniquet on the victim's upper left arm, which slowed the bleeding.

Nearly two weeks later, Bailey was arrested and charged.

"This was great work by the Metro South troops and detectives by using technology and good police work to solve this case with little information from the original scene," said Lt. Mike Shaw. "I am proud of their continued effort to bring this suspect to justice."

Bailey is charged with three felonies: assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to cause great bodily harm, and felonious assault. Her bond was set at $100,000 no 10%.