Road work to close lanes on stretch of N. Main Street in Royal Oak

The Brief N. Main Street is being resurfaced from 13 Mile until Chippewa Street this spring and summer. One lane of travel will be open in each direction for most of the project. Occasionally, the road will need to be closed.



A resurfacing project on N. Main in Royal Oak could cause some traffic delays through August.

Timeline:

From mid-April until the end of August, resurfacing will begin on N. Main from 13 Mile to the Royal Oak city limits, which ends at Chippewa Street.

During this time, one lane will be open in each direction, but there will be some times when the road will be closed.

Consumers Energy will be upgrading a gas main under part of the road from mid-April until the end of May. During this time, the road will be closed between Lexington and Woodlawn overnights and on Sundays.

The road will also be fully closed when the road is milled and paved. Both of these steps are anticipated to take one to two days, and the exact timeline for when that will be completed has not been shared.

Rochester Road is the detour when Main is closed.

Updates on the project will be posted weekly here.