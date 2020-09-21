Road worker killed in hit and run on I-94 near 9 Mile Road

A road construction worker was struck and killed in a hit and run Monday afternoon, according to state police.

The crash happened near Nine Mile Road and EB I-94 in St. Clair Shores. The vehicle that hit the man was near an orange road service vehicle at about 3 p.m. State police say the victim is a 26-year-old Chesterfield Township man.

Currently, there is no description of the suspect vehicle. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident please call 313.237.2450. Next of kin have not been notified. The investigation is ongoing. The freeway is closed at Eight Mile Road.

If you saw anything or can provide information on the driver, please call this number: 313-237-2450.

