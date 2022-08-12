Roadkill Nights legal drag racing returns to Pontiac

article

Car enthusiasts, it's time to rev your engines and shift your gears into drive.

The 7th annual Roadkill Nights is taking place this Saturday, Aug. 13 in Pontiac, at the M1 Concourse on Woodward Ave.

MotorTrend presents Roadkill Nights powered by Dodge is a one-day car culture festival that features legal street racing, car shows, dodge driving simulators, food vendors, and more.

When:

Saturday, Aug. 13. 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Where:

M1 Concourse, 1 Concourse Drive, Pontiac

Tickets:

General Admission: $25 for both adults and children

Reserved adult seating: $60