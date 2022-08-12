Expand / Collapse search

Roadkill Nights legal drag racing returns to Pontiac

By Clare Jones and Denver Williams
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Car enthusiasts, it's time to rev your engines and shift your gears into drive.

The 7th annual Roadkill Nights is taking place this Saturday, Aug. 13 in Pontiac, at the M1 Concourse on Woodward Ave.

MotorTrend presents Roadkill Nights powered by Dodge is a one-day car culture festival that features legal street racing, car shows, dodge driving simulators, food vendors, and more.

When:

Saturday, Aug. 13. 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Where:

M1 Concourse, 1 Concourse Drive, Pontiac

Tickets:

General Admission: $25 for both adults and children

Reserved adult seating: $60

