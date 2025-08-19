Roblox sued in sexploitation case of 10-year-old child playing the game

The Brief Roblox, a popular game among children, is at the center of a sexploitation case. Officials say a 10-year-old girl was groomed into sending nude photos to a man in his 40s. A new lawsuit was filed this week on behalf of an Oakland County girl.



A sexploitation case involving one of the most popular games for children has emerged as a 10-year-old girl was groomed into sending nude photos to a man in his 40s.

Big picture view:

The game is called Roblox, which is available for your phone or tablet, with 380 million users worldwide. It’s a social gaming platform where you can communicate with anyone, and it has become a breeding ground for predators.

A new lawsuit was filed on behalf of an Oakland County girl. She’s 10 now, but the suit claims that at just 8-years-old, a man in his 40s, posing as another child, contacted the girl and the grooming began.

The Doleman Law Firm says they’re filing 2 to 3 lawsuits a week against Roblox, and in some cases, the communication between children and predators has led to rape cases.

Ultimately, the suit says he sent nude photos and convinced her to do the same. It’s alleged that he then tried to find out where she lived, and that’s when her mom intervened.

What they're saying:

Attorney Stanley Gipe, who is on the case, commented:

"This is pervasive. There is so much of this going on on Roblox. I can’t tell you how many people I currently represent that have done this. We represent multiple people where the predators have actually physically met them and raped them and kidnapped them," said Gipe. "This is all going on on the Roblox platform, and Roblox knows about it."

Cybersecurity expert Joe Tavares offered some advice for parents:

"Play games with your kids. Whatever they’re interested in, also take an interest in that," Tavares said. "Spend some time with it, understand the technology, understand the language they’re using so you can understand when there is a problem."

Roblox sent FOX 2 a statement: "Roblox has implemented rigorous safeguards, including restrictions on sharing personal information, links, and user-to-user image sharing, and prohibiting sexual conversations. We also partner with law enforcement and leading child safety organizations worldwide to combat the sexual exploitation of children."

What's next:

There is an open criminal investigation into what allegedly happened to that 10-year-old girl at home, but no charges have been filed yet.