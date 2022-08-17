Rochester Community Schools new parent portal app gives current bus route information

article

Rochester Community Schools (RCS) has a free app for parents, guardians, and caregivers to get current bus route information.

The Edulog Parent Portal app gives up-to-the-minute access to bus ride location information both to and from school. The app also uses GPS to track the bus's location and sends out a notification when the bus is nearing the bus stop.

App users can see the location of their student's bus, set personalized arrival notifications, and get time-sensitive messages from the transportation department which may include alerts about substitute drivers or delays.

The Edulog Parent Portal app is free to RCS parents, caregivers, and students who have permission to access student information in ParentVUE and StudentVUE through the district's Synergy system.

It is available now to be downloaded from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

The app was developed by Rochester Community Schools alongside Durham School Services.

