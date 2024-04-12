Alcohol could be available at the Rochester Hills Life Time Fitness after city council approved a conditional use request earlier this week.

The gym on Avon and Rochester roads wants to serve beer, wine, and hard seltzer in several areas of the club, including the pool deck, outdoor bistro, and indoor cafe. If allowed, consumption would be limited to certain areas.

"We desire to grow into the city's high-end athletic country club and feature amenities and benefits for everyone," Life Time general manager Steven Cullen said. "We are losing members, boosting revenue, boosting experience."

Cullen noted that 70 other Life Time Fitness locations around the state have had liquor licenses approved. The Rochester Hills gym previously sought permission to pursue a liquor license in 2017, but that request was denied.

On Monday, the council voted 5-1 to approve the request to seek a liquor license, with councilmember Marvie Neubauer as the lone "no" vote.

Neubauer referenced license suspensions at other Life Time facilities and said she has spoken to residents who do not want alcohol served at the gym.

"I'm listening to the residents. Nobody's in favor of this," she said. "I went into the community after planning committee and I polled our residents. Not one single person said that they were in support of this. In fact, I was told things like ‘they don’t even serve fake sugar there. Why would they serve alcohol?'"

The city's planning commission opposed the license.

"We respectfully disagree with the planning," Council Vice President David Walker said ahead of the vote. "If you feel that it's necessary to provide your members with this service, then it would not be in our best interest to provide some direction that says, ‘No, no, no, you’re making a mistake."

Other issues Neubauer raised included concerns about members using workout equipment after drinking, as well as the fact that children have access to the gym. There is a daycare area, and children 12 and older are allowed to work out at Life Time alone, she said.

"It's kind of like trying to be the cool kid in town. That's what we were getting, the vibe - ‘It's a country club, that's what we're trying to do,'" she said.

Walker said that serving alcohol has a similar level of responsibility as having pools, something he says Life Time has handled well.

During public comment, several current and former Life Time members spoke.

A former member said she opposed alcohol at the gym because she worried about employees following laws. Two current members said they didn't have an issue with it, with one member saying she felt it would increase community at Life Time.

With council's blessing secured, Life Time can now move forward with requesting a liquor license from the state.