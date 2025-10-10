Rochester Hills doctor enters plea in sex crime cases; more charges could come later

The Brief Dr. Oumair Aejaz pleaded no contest to 31 sex crimes this week. Authorities said Aejaz secretly recorded his family in their home, along with victims at a swim school. He also allegedly sexually assaulted at least one child.



A Rochester Hills doctor facing dozens of sex crime charges stemming from two cases accepted a plea deal Thursday.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Oumair Aejaz, 41, pleaded no contest to 31 crimes: two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of child sexually abusive commercial activity, 13 counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and nine counts of capturing/distributing images of an unclothed person.

This plea comes after he was ordered to stand trial earlier this year.

The backstory:

Aejaz is accused of placing hidden cameras in his family's home to record his wife, minor children, and other relatives. His wife reported this in August 2024, leading to an investigation.

It was previously reported that there were recordings showing Aejaz allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

His wife also found recordings Aejaz allegedly took of people undressing at Goldfish Swim School in Rochester Hills.

Dig deeper:

Authorities said there is also an open investigation into other potential recorded assaults that may have occurred at medical facilities in other counties.

He could face more charges stemming from these allegations.

What's next:

Aejaz faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 2.

What they're saying:

"Thursday’s events confirm Oumair Aejaz’s guilt," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "While we did not and would not offer this abuser any leniency, I’m grateful the plea ensures victims will not have to testify at a trial. Their bravery, and the good work of law enforcement, made sure Aejez will never again harm another victim."