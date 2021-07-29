Rochester Hills Fire Department called to two water rescues in 48 hours

The Rochester Hills Fire Department said it was involved in saving three people at two different water rescues over the span of 48 hours.

According to the fire department, the first call came into Sunday afternoon near Yates Cider Mill on Avon Road when a 50-year-old man jumped in near the low head dam. The fire department said the man was pulled into the current which is known as a hydraulicr jump.

Two other people then jumped in to try to save him but they were also pulled into the turbulence. They did, however, manage to pull him from the water but he was not breathing or responsive as the two started CPR until firefighters and paramedics arrived.

He was taken to the hospital but his condition is not known.

According to the fire department, the dam helps divert water from the Clinton River to Yates Cider Mill for its operation. Though it is very accessible to swimmers and kayakers, it can be very dangerous to swim in the area.

The fire department said the recent rains over the summer have led to more water flowing over the dam, creating a 'hydraulic jump'. This is an area of recirculating currents that can trap a person and is described as a washing machine effect. It's also known as a drowning machine, the fire department said.

Less than 24 hours later, the fire department was again called to Clinton River where two kayakers had gone under after their boats capsized due to the strong and volatile currents.

The fire department said both were able to get themselves out after several minutes in the water and were treated at the scene. One had their life jack with them but was not wearing it. The other person had their life jacket on.

The Clinton River can have extremely dangerous currents, especially after the rain we've received in recent weeks, the fire department said. That can lead to an unpredictable and unforgiving situation for even the most experienced of kayakers and swimmers.

The fire department recommends kayakers wear life jackets and be prepared with a cell phone, whistle, first aid kit, flashlights, GPS, compass, and a tow rope.

Additionally, you should label your kayak in case it floats downriver without you.

The fire department also asks people to take a kayak training course to understand the device and the waterways.