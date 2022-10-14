Rochester HIlls man arrested for sexual assault of Ulta Beauty store employees

A Rochester Hills man is accused of sexually assaulting Ulta Beauty employees after he rubbed his body against them as he asked for help with certain products.

Dante Colon, 27, is accused of rubbing himself on unsuspecting employees as they were trying to do their job. According to sheriff Michael Bouchard, it happened on September 22 at the Ulta Beauty on Rochester Road.

"He would approach these individuals separately and ask about men’s cologne and always pick a particular item on the bottom shelf so that they would bend over and have their back towards him and then he would move in and run his body against them and was physically aroused when he did so," Bouchard said.

But the employees had seen Colon before and were able to recognize him and provide detailed information to the sheriff's office.

On Wednesday, three weeks after he allegedly victimized the employees, Colon was arrested. He's since been arraigned on several charges and is being held in the Oakland County Jail on $10,000 cash or surety bond.

"You got criminal sexual conduct, unwanted illegal touching three different times," Bouchard said.

If he posts bond, he must wear an electronic tether.

Ulta Beauty said they are fully cooperating with local law enforcement as the investigation continues they also issued a statement which reads, in part.

"Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, we cannot share further details but can confirm we are doing all we can to support our impacted team and are thankful for their professionalism and commitment to Ulta Beauty and one another," Ulta said in a statement.

Bouchard said it's unlikely this is the first time something like this has happened.

"If anyone else in a different store or even a different city if they’ve had the same kind of thing happen if it rings a bell, call your local police," he said. "I doubt that this is necessarily his first time but you don’t know unless you put that call out to people."