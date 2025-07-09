Expand / Collapse search

Rochester Hills man who crashed into tree has died after suffering medical emergency

By Jack Nissen
Published  July 9, 2025 10:47am EDT
    • The 46-year-old driver who struck a tree in Rochester Hills over the weekend has died.
    • According to the sheriff's office, the driver suffered a medical emergency before losing control of the vehicle.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Rochester Hills man who crashed over the weekend after losing control of his vehicle has died.

The sheriff's office later learned it was because of a medical emergency. 

A Rochester Hills man died three days after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree.

The 46-year-old was traveling eastbound on West Tienken Road northwest of downtown Rochester Hills when he crossed the centerline, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

According to witnesses, the vehicle crossed the centerline multiple times before crashing.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirms the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving.

The driver was taken to the hospital by paramedics from the fire department. 

