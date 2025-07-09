Rochester Hills man who crashed into tree has died after suffering medical emergency
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Rochester Hills man who crashed over the weekend after losing control of his vehicle has died.
The sheriff's office later learned it was because of a medical emergency.
Big picture view:
A Rochester Hills man died three days after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree.
The 46-year-old was traveling eastbound on West Tienken Road northwest of downtown Rochester Hills when he crossed the centerline, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
According to witnesses, the vehicle crossed the centerline multiple times before crashing.
Dig deeper:
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirms the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving.
The driver was taken to the hospital by paramedics from the fire department.
The Source: A press release from the sheriff's office was cited while reporting this story.