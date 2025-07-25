Rochester Hills mother, boyfriend charged with child abuse after 4-year-old suffers broken bones

article

The Brief A mother and her boyfriend are accused of abusing a 4-year-old girl. The child was brought to a hospital with broken bones last December. The mother is accused of changing her story about what happened before admitting that the injuries happened more than a month before the couple took the girl to a hospital.



Authorities say a Rochester Hills mother's story didn't add up after she brought her young daughter to a hospital with broken bones late last year.

Now, that woman and her boyfriend are facing child abuse charges.

The backstory:

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Kimberly Ann McGarry, 26, brought her 4-year-old daughter to a hospital with a broken leg and broken arm on Dec. 21, 2024. She allegedly told doctors that her child had been injured at a home she shares with her boyfriend, 29-year-old Cleyde Murillo.

Child Protective Services was contacted, and CPS then contacted the Oakland County Sheriff's Office about possible abuse several days later.

According to the sheriff's office, McGarry told authorities that the girl had fallen down the stairs two weeks earlier. However, she allegedly provided conflicting information about how the injuries happened.

Eventually, she confirmed that the injuries happened Nov. 15, 2024 and said that she and Murillo did not take the girl for care after that.

McGarry and Murillo are both facing charges of first-degree child abuse. McGarry was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Grand Rapids, while Murillo was taken into custody in Muskegon County after traveling to west Michigan for a supervised visit with his child.

McGarry's bond was set at $150,000 - 10%, while Murillo received a $750,000 -10% bond earlier this month.

"There can be no excuse and no tolerance for anyone that abuses a child," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "It is one of the more heinous crimes we encounter, and I am anxious for these suspects to be held accountable."

Dig deeper:

In addition to the child who was abused, McGarry has a 6-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son. Those children are both now living with their biological father.