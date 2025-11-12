Rochester Hills storage facility heavily damaged by fire

The Brief Sto-Away Self Storage in Rochester Hills caught fire Tuesday night. Fire officials said the building configuration and materials made it a challenging fire to battle. The extent of the damage to belongings is currently unclear.



Crews battled what fire officials called a challenging fire Tuesday into Wednesday at a storage facility in Rochester Hills.

A person driving by Sto-Away Self Storage on John R just south of Avon saw the flames and smoke around 9 p.m. Tuesday and called 911.

What we know:

As of Wednesday morning, the fire is out, but it took many firefighters to get to that point. At one point, around 55 firefighters were battling flames as they worked to contain the fire, which they did.

"This building was challenging due to the internal configuration of the building," said Rochester Hills Asst. Fire Chief Ann Echols.

According to Echols, the building has both internal and external units, which added to the difficulty in fighting the fire. Additionally, metal components of the building retained heat, forcing firefighters to attack the fire from outside.

What we don't know:

No one was hurt in the fire. Heavy damage to the building was visible outside, where the roof had a gaping hole, but the extent of the damage to units and belongings is not yet known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.