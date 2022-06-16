Rochester Mills Beer Co. celebrating 24-year anniversary with throwback menu, pint deals

Rochester Mills Beer Co. is celebrating turning 24 this month.

In celebration the brewery will have a throwback menu and $3 pints of house beers. The brews will be on sale from June 16 through 18, while the throwback menu goes through June 26.

The menu includes a chicken stir-fry from 1998, a Thai chicken pizza from 1999, a whitefish pate from 2001, devil dogs from 2015, and poutine from 2016.