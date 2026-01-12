Rock & Brews, restaurant founded by KISS members, coming to Royal Oak

article

Rock & Brews, a restaurant founded by KISS members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, is bringing live music and more to Royal Oak this spring.

It will be the first Rock & Brews in Michigan.

The restaurant and bar with a focus on rock music will fill the three-story former Hop Cat space on Fifth Avenue.

"Our team is incredibly excited to bring Rock & Brews to Downtown Royal Oak," said Tony Yezbick, co-owner of Rock & Brews with his brother Danny along with other private investors. "Partnering with the legendary Paul and Gene, we are focused on delivering a proven concept that blends high-quality food, standout drinks, and an atmosphere rooted in great music. Royal Oak has an energy and character that aligns perfectly with what Rock & Brews stands for, and we’re proud to be investing in the city with an experience we believe will truly raise the bar when we open this March."

The space will include a dining area on the main floor, a concert area on the second level, and a rooftop lounge that will include a DJ. In addition to music, there will be more than 30 televisions and a 16-foot LED screen that will show sports and other entertainment.

"We’re excited to bring a Rock & Brews Restaurant and Concert Bar to Detroit Rock City," said Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons in a joint statement. "We’ve all worked hard collaborating as a team to create Rock & Brews destinations we could be proud to share with the community, and that is without a doubt what we will do for our newest location in Royal Oak."

According to a press release announcing the new location, it will feature scratch-made American classic dishes, signature drinks, and Michigan craft beer on tap.

The restaurant is currently hiring for all positions, including shift lead, servers, bartenders, sous chef, lead cook, host, expediters, food runners, dishwashers, bussers and more. Apply by sending an email to RoyalOak@RockAndBrews.com.