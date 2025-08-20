Rodent, primate meat discovered in travelers' luggage at Detroit Metro Airport

article

The Brief Meat from rodents and primates was found in two travelers' bags at Detroit Metro Airport last month. According to Customs and Border Protection, this meat, called bushmeat, is not allowed to be imported into the United States because it can spread diseases. Bushmeat is considered a cultural delicacy in some parts of Africa.



Animal meat that is not allowed to be brought into the United States because it poses a threat of disease was recently stopped at Detroit Metro Airport, not once but twice.

The bushmeat, which refers to meat from wild animals, including bats, non-human primates, and cane rats, from certain regions, was discovered in the luggage of two travelers within a week.

The backstory:

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), agriculture specialists examining luggage late last month came across 11 pounds of rodent meat from the West African country of Togo.

A few days later, 52 pounds of primate meat from the Central African nation of Gabon was found in a traveler's bag. According to CBP, the meat was declared as antelope.

Both of the travelers also had other undeclared agricultural items with them.

The bushmeat was seized and turned over to the regulating agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dig deeper:

Though bushmeat is considered a cultural delicacy in some parts of Africa, it is often consumed raw or subject to minimal processing, which increases the risk of disease proliferation.

Diseases that can be spread through the meat include Ebola, mpox, and other emerging diseases.

"These recent bushmeat interceptions are significant in bringing attention to the illegal importation of bushmeat through our ports of entry," said Port Director Fadia Pastilong. "This also showcases how we work with our partner agencies to prevent a potential disease outbreak."

Local perspective:

According to CBP, rodent bushmeat interceptions at Detroit Metro Airport are sporadic, while finding primate meat is more of a rarity.

"We routinely find various agriculture items and oddities—live giant snails, animal skulls, and exotic food items—but most times it’s not a malicious act," said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. "Despite this, it’s our duty to protect the homeland and preventing certain food and animal products from entering the U.S. is essential to public health."