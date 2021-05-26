Rolling Hills Water Park opening date announced after last summer's closure

The water park at Rolling Hills County Park in Ypsilanti Township will open this year after the COVID-19 pandemic led to its closure last summer.

The season will begin June 21.

Related: Michigan festival guide

Rolling Hills Water Park will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily, but there will be limited capacity and tickets must be bought online in advance. No tickets will be sold at the water park. There will also be no deck chairs out this year.

The water park includes several slides, a lazy river, and wave pool, as well as an activity pool for younger children.

Tickets will be available here beginning June 14.