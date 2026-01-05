article

The Brief Police responded to a rollover crash in Detroit at I-75 and Schaefer after an officer saw the wreck. A man died in the crash, according to Michigan State Police. The wreck closed the exit ramp.



A driver died after losing control on the exit ramp of a Detroit highway and rolling his vehicle over.

Michigan State Police were among those that responded to the deadly accident, located at the exit ramp of I-75 and Schaefer.

What we know:

The dispatch center in Detroit got calls of a rollover crash around 2 p.m. on Monday, responding to the shoulder of an exit ramp onto Schaefer highway in Detroit.

The driver had been heading north when they took the ramp. They appeared to be traveling too fast for the curve before losing control and going off into a grassy area, state police said.

The vehicle then struck a metal guard rail and rolled over, landing on its roof.

What we don't know:

The driver has yet to be identified by police, according to an MSP post on social media.

What's next:

The crash shut down the ramp for hours. Police and emergency personnel were seen at the wreck site cleaning up debris.

It has since been reopened.

"We continue to see excessive speed lead to traffic crashes," said First Lieutenant Mike Shaw. "Troopers are currently investigating this crash and are working to identify the driver. It has been determined that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt."