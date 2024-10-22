Rolls-Royce shot up as drivers chase each other through Royal Oak

Suspects drove through Royal Oak shooting at another vehicle that was chasing them early Sunday, police said.

According to police, two men left Birmingham around 2:30 a.m. in a Rolls-Royce and went south on Woodward Avenue toward Royal Oak. When they were near 13 Mile, they called 911 to say they were being chased by someone in a Dodge Charger and said they had been shot. Someone in the Charger did fire shots, but police said the Rolls-Royce driver was chasing the Charger.

Police said the two vehicles continued onto 12 Mile, where the 911 dispatcher heard several gunshots. They turned onto McDonald Avenue and drove through a neighborhood north of 12 Mile before getting back on 12 Mile and heading east. At one point, the speeding vehicles passed a police officer.

The drivers then turned left onto Campbell, then left on Girard, before ending up on Lauren Court where the Charger got stuck in a yard. The occupants of the Charger fled on foot and were never caught.

When police caught back up with the drivers, officers saw that the Rolls-Royce had bullet holes in it. Police talked with the Rolls-Royce occupants, who were uncooperative at first.

It isn't clear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

No one was hurt.