'Concerning note' found in restroom results in no school for Romeo HS, 9th Grade Academy Dec. 7

There will be no school for Romeo High School and the Ninth Grade Academy for Tuesday Dec. 7, after a "concerning note" was found Monday in a restroom.

The school district and Macomb County Sheriff's Department will be investigating the threat through Tuesday, although the threat is not deemed credible, said Romeo High School Principal Bernie Osebold.

"At this moment we do not have any evidence indicating this is a credible threat," Osebold said in a statement to parents. "However after debriefing late this afternoon with building administration, district leadership, and the Sheriff's department, the decision was made that more time is necessary to complete a thorough investigation."

During fifth hour Monday, Romeo High School and the Ninth Grade Academy went into precautionary lockdowns due to the police investigation taking place at the building.

A controlled dismissal was held by officials.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, police are investigating a suspicious situation. School official say there is no active threat.

In a letter sent to parents, officials said "there is no legitimate threat, but considering recent events we are being abundantly cautious."

Both buildings are located in Washington Township on Jewell Road.

The school lockdown is happening less than a week after a school shooting in Oxford Township in Oakland County that left four kids dead.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for more details.