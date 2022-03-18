Romeo Plank Road project could cost family of 8 their 120-year-old home

A Macomb Township family is worried they could lose their dream home. They fear a proposed project to widen their road could mean it will be demolished.

"(They'll) pretty much force us out with eminent domain," said Michael Thursam.

That is what Michael and Christian Thursam are worried about with the proposed Romeo Plank Road widening project.

The couple fears it might mean their house is torn down to make way for the road, which they worry would leave them and their six children without what they thought was their forever home.

"I haven’t told the 6-year-old, but her bus driver did mention it in front of her," Michael said.

They’ve made a lot of improvements to the house which they say was built in 1900 and say they were told by a Macomb County Department of Roads employee it may have to go.

"He said every house along this corner would be at risk," Michael said.

"If they’re going to put a wrecking ball through it, why would I put more money into it," Christian said. "So I asked the guy if we should be working on the house - he said don’t count on it."

They’ve got a special needs child who they want to keep in her current school.

"To move her to another school would be heartbreaking for her, and they have a 5 year plan. We would have to stay in this area here, which we can’t afford," said Christian. "They can’t offer us enough to stay in this area."

The Macomb County Department of Roads tells us the proposed Romeo Plank Road widening would ease congestion and improve traffic flow among other things. And as of right now, they say nothing is decided - even though a letter was sent to the owners notifying them of an environmental assessment.

The director wrote:

"The environmental assessment is a preliminary step in the first phase of the environmental review process and no determinations have been made regarding the properties along that portion of the corridor. We have been in contact with residents and will continue outreach throughout the assessment process."

