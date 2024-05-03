Romeo Secretary of State office to move later this month

The Secretary of State office at 71130 Van Dyke Rd. in Bruce Township, known as the Romeo office, will permanently close at 5 p.m. on May 10, as it moves to a new location.

The office is moving to 65800 Van Dyke Rd. in Washington Township and will open for business at 9 a.m. Monday, May 20. The new office, about 2.5 miles south of the current one, offers more open lobby space, improved counters, public restrooms, new carpet and free parking.

During the weeklong closure, residents are encouraged to complete their transactions online at Michigan.gov/SOS. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s administration has doubled the number of services available online and now most transactions can be done from a computer, tablet, or mobile phone.

Self-service stations provide instant registration, driver’s license and ID renewals, as well as some other transactions, and offer nine language options. The nearest machines are located in Kroger stores at 64660 Van Dyke Rd. in Washington Township and 14945 23 Mile Rd. in Shelby Township.

Residents who need to come into an office for Secretary of State services before the new location opens may schedule their visit at the next closest office at Michigan.gov/SOS or by calling 1-888-767-6424. The nearest offices are located at 50640 Schoenherr Rd. in Shelby Township and 301 W. Genesee St., in Lapeer. The offices are open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.