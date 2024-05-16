Thieves make off with trailer full of lawn equipment in broad daylight in Detroit

Two men made off with a trailer full of lawn equipment, robbing a business owner of his livelihood and essentially halting him from doing any more work.

Security footage caught the moment when two men in a black pickup truck hooked themselves up to a trailer that had a lawn mower and a whole lot more on it. In broad daylight, they can be seen making off with the equipment.

The owner of the business, Dorian Royster, who owns Young's Lawn Care MI, has been doing landscaping for the past four years. Now - he can't do anything.

"This slowed me down the last couple days. I wasn't able to do any cutting, it took a toll on me," he said. "I couldn't do anything."

The incident happened Wednesday near Outer Drive and Van Dyke.

If anyone recognizes the men or the stolen equipment, they're asked to give police a call.

If you'd like to support Royster, you can find his gofundme here.