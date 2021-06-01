Romulus child care worker's license suspended for allegedly using 'prohibited means of discipline'

A child care worker in Romulus had her license suspended after concerns about supervision arose and she was accused of using prohibited means of discipline.

Shelley Macfarlane was caring for children at a home at 9265 Washington. The Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said it received a complaint about Macfarlane on May 25.

Officials said an investigation found violations of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative rules. Macfarlane is not allowed to provide child care and must tell all parents whose children she cared for that her license has been suspended.

Officials did not specify what was uncovered during an investigation, but according to LARA, "It was critical to take emergency action to protect the health, welfare, and safety of the children at the Macfarlane group child care home."

An administrative hearing will be scheduled with the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules.