Romulus man hospitalized after rollover crash on Lodge Freeway near I-94

The Brief A 26-year-old Romulus man has been hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday morning. The crash happened on the Lodge Freeway near the westbound Insterstate 94 ramp after 7:30 a.m. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in why the driver missed the ramp, according to Michigan State Police.



The backstory:

Troopers were called to the scene near the westbound I-94 ramp around 7:45 a.m. for a reported rollover. When they arrived, troopers found the driver trapped inside a Chevy Suburban.

MSP troopers attempted to free him while waiting for Detroit Fire Department crews, who extricated the man. Officials said he was unconscious but had a faint pulse and was taken to a nearby hospital by DFD medics.

According to investigators, the driver appeared to have missed the ramp to westbound I-94, traveled up a grassy embankment, hit a tree and rolled over. There were no signs of braking.

MSP said evidence suggests the crash may have occurred hours earlier and only became visible after sunrise.

The freeway was closed during the investigation.

What they're saying:

"Currently the driver is receiving medical care," F/Lt. Mike Shaw said in a release. "It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in why the driver missed the ramp."

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.