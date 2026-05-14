Romulus Motown Sports Village development announced, would be 'entertainment destination'

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The Brief The Romulus Motown Sports Village was announced Thursday. The development would cover 452 acres of land along I-94 for sports, entertainment and hospitality. The project is extimated to cost $3 billion with JLL Capital Markets and Motown Sports Group Holdings behind it.



An ambitious new project called the Motown Sports Village, is coming to Romulus.

Big picture view:

The "452-acre sports, entertainment and hospitality destination" will be adjacent to Detroit Metropolitan Airport according to the JLL Capital Markets and Motown Sports Group Holdings, Inc.

The entire development is estimated to cost $3 billion with the initial phase sourcing $40 million to $50 million in predevelopment and land financing.

JLL announced Thursday it had been engaged by Motown Sports Group Holdings Inc. to secure project financing.

"Motown Sports Village, located along Interstate 94 in Romulus, offers easy access to Detroit Metropolitan Airport and sits 20 miles from downtown Detroit and 25 miles from Ann Arbor," JLL said in a statement. "The site's location provides access to 2.5 million residents within a 25-mile radius and 8.6 million within 100 miles, while benefiting from visibility to approximately 100,000 vehicles daily on I-94."

JLL cited the "youth sports tourism sector" as a strong market - pointing out it generated $47.1 billion in direct spending in 2024, with families spending $40 billion on youth sports.

It claims it is one of the fastest-growing segments in sports and recreation, with club and travel-oriented leagues.

Motown Sports Village says it would offer a sports and entertainment experience including everything from an IMAX theater to hotels, playing fields and courts.

The development would have a 9,000 to 11,000-seat arena for major tournaments, basketball, volleyball, tennis, gymnastics, concerts and family shows.

A 1,150,000-square-foot youth sports complex featuring:

12 basketball and volleyball courts

Four hockey rinks convertible to indoor soccer fields

A half-mile indoor running track.

Family entertainment amenities like an arcade, bowling, rock climbing and an IMAX theater.

Additional facilities include:

A 450,000-square-foot indoor water and surf park

Outdoor football and soccer fields

A 96-tee golf center

Three hotels with 2,000 rooms

Romulus Mayor Robert A. McCraight touted the massive project's potential to be a job generator for the area.

"With its location adjacent to Detroit Metropolitan Airport and along the I-94 corridor, Romulus is uniquely positioned to host a project of this magnitude," he said. "We are excited by Motown Sports Village's potential to generate thousands of jobs and to establish Romulus as a premier sports and entertainment destination.

"The city stands ready to support Mr. Bardwell and his team through infrastructure coordination, intergovernmental communication and a fast-track approval process."

Kenneth W. Bardwell is the chairman and CEO of Motown Sports Group Holdings, and said JLL has a track record of prior projects.

"Engaging JLL as our exclusive capital advisor is a pivotal milestone for Motown Sports Village," he said in a statement. "JLL’s platform, its track record in sports and entertainment-anchored mixed-use developments and the depth of its Capital Markets team provides the project the strength and market experience necessary to introduce Motown to institutional capital interests."

For more information go to motownsportsgroupholdings.com

From JLL Capital Markets:

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The group’s in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients, including investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, M&A and corporate finance, loan sales, equity & fund placement, net lease, derivative advisory and energy & infrastructure advisory. JLL Capital Markets has more than 3,000 specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.