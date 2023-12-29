Azariah Siegel turned 18 years old in the hospital. She had dreamed of one day running her own salon with a focus on beauty. Now, with tears in her eyes, she is left stricken and wondering what life has planned for her.

The question now facing her is more binary: "I want to know if I’m going to walk or if I'm not."

"It does get really hard, like my whole life has completely changed," she said. "This is evil - they’re evil."

Siegel was in her home in Romulus when police say a white Lincoln sedan traveled by the home and shots were fired from the passenger seat in the front. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen and the shooter was wearing a dark hoodie with a lighter cap underneath.

Romulus police don't believe Siegel was the target. Yet, she's now left to deal with the fallout of a life-altering injury.

"I’m still going to work to get there, but it will be a little more difficult now, but I’m trying," said Siegel.

Her mother was in the hospital having a baby at the time the shooting took place. She wants an arrest soon, but has exercised patience and understanding for the process that justice sometimes must travel through.

"We know who is responsible for this and I can only hope and pray that justice is served," said Chelsea Sylvester, Siegel's mom.

The family says Azariah was not the intended target, but will not elaborate on who the shooter was after.

In a statement from police, it said "Investigators have reason to believe that the shooting was targeted at another family member who was not in the home at the time. Detectives are asking that anyone with any information on this tragic event contact the Romulus Police Department at 734-941-8400."

With an open investigation, there are dozens of questions now facing the family.

"We have no idea what aftercare for her looks like. We have no idea what housing looks like after this. I mean obviously with there not being an arrest made, and this happening at our family home we, don’t feel safe going back there," said Sylvester.

A gofundme has been set up for Siegel. You can find it here.