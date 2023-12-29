New Jersey man's kidnapping attempt in Trenton foiled by victim's family, police

article

A 36-year-old New Jersey man was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping after he allegedly stalked an ex-girlfriend for months.

He was taken into custody by Trenton police after they found several concerning items inside a rental car that George Mandarakas had obtained, including foreign currency, magnetic tracking devices, and plans to travel outside the U.S. Further investigation by the FBI found Mandarakas was in possession of weapons, rope, handcuffs, and a field dressing kit.

According to a federal complaint submitted to the U.S. District Court of Michigan in Detroit, Mandarakas had tracked and followed an ex-girlfriend for months after she broke up with him.

Their relationship began in 2019, lasting four and a half years before the victim learned Mandarakas had lied about his age. She would end the relationship then.

Instead, the suspect left his home in New Jersey and stayed at a hotel in Trenton, Michigan. He sent the victim numerous texts and attempted to contact her. On Oct. 1, the 27-year-old victim agreed to meet with the suspect in a park, where she again declined his advances.

Tracking device allegedly used by George Mandarakas. Photo via Federal complaint.

Mandarakas attempted to block her from leaving before the victim left.

A month and a half later, the victim came across Mandarakas again outside a salon in Woodhaven. According to the federal complaint, the suspect tried proposing to the victim with a diamond ring. She again declined his advances and left.

However, Mandarakas continued appearing where the victim would travel, sounding more insistent they would be together, the federal complaint said.

The victim would later learn that Mandarakas had placed a tracking device on her car. It was discovered after the victim spoke to a family member who was a private detective. Around the same time, the victim received a phone call from a friend of Mandarakas who voiced concern he could hurt her.

On Christmas Day, a family member of the victim drove her vehicle to a church in Trenton, then waited in a different vehicle and waited. A short time later, Mandarakas appeared in a rental car, parked in the parking lot, before walking into the church.

Twenty minutes passed before he exited the church and was approached by police. He was questioned by law enforcement why he was there and after answering, was arrested for stalking.

Trenton police searched the vehicle he was using and found several items, including:

A large quantity of US and Canadian currency

Multiple cell phones,

An additional Spytec GPS magnetic tracking device

A map of times and distance to sail from Florida to Cuba, and a map to sail from New Jersey to Morocco.

Also found was a supply list to include supplies for water, food, antibiotics, changing name to ‘Josh Tulls’ or ‘Tully’,

A satellite phone, and not activating the phones until "on the run and left other phone behind."

A key to a Hyundai and a rental slip from Hertz rental car in Woodhaven were also located in the vehicle

With that information, federal law enforcement located Mandarakas' own car and obtained a search warrant. They found a firearm, ammunition, handcuffs, rope, a stun gun, a knife, field dressing kit, and a tarp with a shipping tag addressed to his New Jersey residence.

"While the harm the defendant is alleged to have committed cannot be undone, all of the investigative efforts resulting in today's court appearance is a first step towards justice," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, special agent in charge of the FBI in Michigan.

A conviction for federal attempted kidnapping carries a max sentence up to 20 years.