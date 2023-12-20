Expand / Collapse search

Rose Bowl: Watch Michigan take on Alabama at Emagine movie theaters

By Denver Williams
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 02: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a pass in the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(FOX 2) - The highly anticipated College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game is set to take place on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 5 p.m. 

The clash will be between the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines, champions of the Big Ten Conference, and the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, champions of the Southeastern Conference.

Football fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the thrilling atmosphere of the game at multiple Emagine locations across Michigan. Emagine will host live screenings of the game at the following venues:

  • Emagine Canton
  • Emagine Novi
  • Emagine Palladium (Birmingham)
  • Emagine Rochester Hills
  • ‘Emagine Royal Oak
  • Quality 10 Powered by Emagine (Saginaw)
  • Emagine Saline

Single seats are $20. Theaters with two-person "cuddle seats" are $40 per duo.

Get tickets here.

