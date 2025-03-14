Roseville apartment residents displaced by fire, officials call Red Cross

An early morning fire at a Roseville apartment complex has displaced multiple people. Now they are expected to receive help from the Red Cross.

What they're saying:

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday at the Macomb Manor Apartment Complex on Masonic in Roseville, where officials say flames were coming from the side of the building. They had to rescue two people who were trapped on a balcony and then extinguished the fire.

Everyone got out safely, and only minor injuries were reported.

A total of seven units were affected. Fire investigators are working to figure out what caused the blaze. As far as smoke detectors and fire extinguishers go, officials said all the safety equipment was in place.

"This was a pretty big fire; fire extinguishers are for smaller fires—where it started, who discovered it, fire extinguishers wouldn’t be able to put it out," said Fire Investigator Bill Ciner. "Our crews did call the Red Cross, so the Red Cross is helping them with temporary housing if they need it."

What you can do:

Fire officials wanted to remind residents to always check smoke detectors on all levels of their homes.