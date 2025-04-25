Roseville building fire investigation could take weeks, authorities say

The Brief More details are emerging after the massive building fire in Roseville this week The RCO industries facility caught fire and sent plumes of black smoke into the sky - as well as a shelter-in-place order from authorities There were no injuries during the fire and the cause is under investigation



More details are emerging from the massive building fire in Roseville that sent plumes of black smoke into the sky and warnings from authorities about staying indoors.

A fear of chemicals being discharged into the air from the fire led to a shelter-in-place order from emergency officials.

What we know:

Firefighters battled a building blaze for nearly 11 hours on 12 Mile after the structure caught fire Tuesday morning.

Despite fears that chemicals could make the surrounding area hazardous to the public, testing by the EPA and fire department to ensure the air was healthy and didn't pose a threat.

Any possible chemical runoff from the facility was mitigated, according to the Roseville Fire Department.

There were no injuries from the incident. However, one police officer was taken to the emergency room for smoke inhalation concerns. They have since been released without issue.

What we don't know:

A final report on the fire won't be released for several weeks due to the complexity of the investigation, the Roseville fire chief said.

The cause of the fire at the RCO Industries building is unknown, as whether any explosions happened.

While there is no danger to the community, westbound 12 Mile Road along the scene may be closed periodically during the investigation.