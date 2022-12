article

You could own an old Roseville fire truck.

The department is currently auctioning off a 1997 Sutphen Engine Pumper Fire Truck. Proceeds from the sale will help buy new fire suits, new hoses, and other equipment.

This truck runs, has 156,054, and has a Detroit Diesel 11.1L engine and Hale pump.

Michigan residents can bid on the truck online through Dec. 28. As of Monday, the price is $3,000.

