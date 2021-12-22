Roseville man charged with 16 counts for a fatal crash in Mt. Clemens

article

The driver of a stolen pickup truck hit and killed another driver in Mt. Clemens on Dec 20.

58-year-old Linda Jozefiak, a Harrison Twp resident, was struck by the suspect who was later identified as 41-year-old Vertese Woods. Investigators said that Woods disregarded a stop sign and hit Jozefiak's driver side, causing her car to roll over.

Woods fled on foot but was taken into custody without incident. Jozefiak was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Driver in stolen pickup truck hits, kills Harrison Township woman after fleeing deputies

Woods was arraigned on Dec 22. where he was charged with 16 counts including second-degree murder, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, six counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting/assaulting/obstructing and fleeing police, operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked/denied license causing death, failure to stop at a scene of a serious personal injury accident causing death, moving violation causing death, malicious destruction of property between $200 and $1,000, and larceny of less than $200.

He was given a bond amount of $1 million cash or surety only.

Currently, he is being lodged at the Macomb County Jail. A probable cause conference will be held on Jan. 4 at 8:30 a.m.