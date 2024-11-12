Roseville man in court accused of drunk driving crash that killed 7-year-old boy

A terrible crash in Roseville left one child dead, and left that victim's 5-year-old sister in critical condition.

The crash happened on Saturday, Nov. 9, and on Tuesday the suspect, accused of speeding through a red light while intoxicated, made his first appearance in court, where FOX 2 learned he wouldn't be going anywhere for a long time.

7-year-old Jerome Coleman Jr. was a little boy who died after being thrown in a car crash at the intersection of Mound and Seven Mile roads.

30-year-old Ahmad Jatta of Roseville was the man who police say was behind the wheel of the car that caused the crash.

"You were driving really fast, and they saw you drinking from a bottle of Tito’s Vodka while you were driving the vehicle," said Chief Magistrate Jeffrey Kleparek.

Little Jerome Coleman wasn't the only victim; two adults in their 20s suffered broken bones in their neck, ribs and back from the accident.

"And another minor, a 5-year-old, had a skull fracture and clavicle fracture needed blood transfusion and had to be intubated," said Wayne Co Assistant Prosecutor Lisa Coyle.

That 5-year-old was the little sister of Jerome. And as the defendant sat in court, he hung his head as he heard the extent of the damage caused on Saturday afternoon.

It is alleged that Jatta left the scene of that crash, went to his house where his mom convinced him to go back and turn himself in. Police say even two hours after the crash the suspect had a blood alcohol level of 0.13.

"The defendant had been drinking vodka driving very fast knowingly disregarded the light that was red for him," said Coyle.

On Monday, Jerome Coleman Senior, the victim's father, spoke with FOX 2 about this profound loss.

"He was supposed to help me put brakes on my work vehicle," said Coleman. "I got him his own tool set and we never got around to that."

He told us one day before the crash he had a conversation with his 7-year-old son.

"I asked him what does he want to be when he grows up, and he said a police officer. Because he wanted to get the bad guys," he said.

The defendant is being held on $500,000 cash bond. Even if he is able to post that bond, he will be on a GPS and alcohol tether.

