Roseville man shot by neighbor, found lying in the street: Police

A neighbor dispute ended in a shooting with the victim lying in the street Monday.

A 41-year-old man was found shot, allegedly by his 58-year-old neighbor in the 18000 block of Meier Street around 5:30 p.m. according to Roseville police. The victim is expected to recover.

"Upon arrival, officers found the above victim laying in the street. The victim had been shot one time in the lower abdomen by the listed suspect," said police in a release.

The suspect surrendered to police and his pistol, a 9 mm, was taken into evidence.

Police say "ongoing neighbor trouble" between the two men escalated into the shooting.

Advertisement



