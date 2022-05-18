Roseville man to be sentenced in case of infant girl's death

A 28-year-old man from Roseville is scheduled to be sentenced in connection with the death of an infant who suffered head injuries while the defendant was at home.

Dennis Wayne Justus was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January and pleaded guilty in April. He's scheduled to be sentenced in Macomb County court Wednesday morning. FOX 2 will stream it live.

Police say the infant suffered head injuries on Dec. 17 when Melissa Hartley left her in the care of Justus, who was a roommate and a longtime family friend.

But 30 minutes into her shift at a hospital, she received an emergency phone call that her baby Layla was unresponsive at her home.

Her mother said she was told the little girl was shaken so hard that her corneas detached, causing hematomas behind her eyes.

"How can you shake a baby that hard," she said. "This wasn't an accident."

She was later declared brain-dead at Detroit Children's Hospital before dying around Christmas.

It was nearly a month later that charges were presented against Justus.